Rathbones Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697,075 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

