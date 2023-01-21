Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after buying an additional 724,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

