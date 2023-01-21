Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $162.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $239.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.