Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $435,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

