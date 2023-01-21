Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 441,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

