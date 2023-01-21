Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 66 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $224.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

