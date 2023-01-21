Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $215.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

