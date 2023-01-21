Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 4,758 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Avnet by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Avnet by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 199,068 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avnet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.