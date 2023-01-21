Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mattel by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,690,000 after buying an additional 2,170,439 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,094,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mattel by 2,303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 1,151,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 676,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

