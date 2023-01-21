Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $556,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.82.

FMC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

