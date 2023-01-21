Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

