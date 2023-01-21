Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $480,000 Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

