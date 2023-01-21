Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

