Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $551,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,721,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.