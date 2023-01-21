Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 75 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

