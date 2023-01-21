Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases Shares of 109,548 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.06% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Ouster Stock Up 1.8 %

Ouster stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 297.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $31,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,323,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ouster news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $31,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,323,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $37,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,368.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,196 shares of company stock valued at $83,727. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

