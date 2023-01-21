Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 1,188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,826 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

