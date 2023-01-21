Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.65 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

