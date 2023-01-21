Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 62.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.51 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.33 and a 52 week high of 22.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 16.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

