Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 1,298,564 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,869,000 after buying an additional 1,089,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after buying an additional 905,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.0 %

XRAY opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

