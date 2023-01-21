Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Standard Motor Products worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products
Standard Motor Products Stock Performance
SMP opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.
Standard Motor Products Company Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.