Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Standard Motor Products worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 11,555 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $426,032.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,208,362.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 11,555 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $426,032.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208,362.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $700,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.