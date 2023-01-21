S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Shares of SPGI opened at $368.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $425.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

