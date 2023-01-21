Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.02% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,223,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 487,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 377,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $980.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

