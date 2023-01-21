Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 706,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 5,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.36.

Progressive Stock Up 1.4 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $127.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

