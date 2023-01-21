Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,363 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 190,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 171,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 163,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

