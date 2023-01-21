Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $154.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.