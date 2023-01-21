FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,039 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $186.88 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $256.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

