194,719 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 194,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

