Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $316.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $492.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

