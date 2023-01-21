38,255 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

