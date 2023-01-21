Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

IWS opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

