Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 37,117 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,117 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

