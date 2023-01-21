Ellevest Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.