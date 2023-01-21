Ellevest Inc. Has $92,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 961.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.35.

ENPH opened at $222.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day moving average is $277.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

