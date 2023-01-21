Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $159.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

