Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,401 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 778.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

