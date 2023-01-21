Ellevest Inc. Sells 968 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Insider Activity

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 5.6 %

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACW stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.41.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

