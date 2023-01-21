Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSN opened at $64.70 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

