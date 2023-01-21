Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of YUM opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

