Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $338.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.