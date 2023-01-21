Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,347,000 after buying an additional 570,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,587,000 after buying an additional 303,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $166.40.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.