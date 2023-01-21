Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DocuSign by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 111,299 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

DocuSign Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

