Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Workday by 29.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $173.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.84 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $257.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.