Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 143.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $303,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $55,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 142.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG opened at $151.73 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

