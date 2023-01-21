M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 95,972 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,258,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $132,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

