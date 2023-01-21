Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Shares of COF opened at $104.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

