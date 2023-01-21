DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 723,584 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

WBD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

