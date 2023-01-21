DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:CAG opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.