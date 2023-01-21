Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.17.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $649.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $649.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

