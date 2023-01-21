WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

